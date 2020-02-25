Home World

US panel to hold hearing on citizenship laws next week; India, Myanmar under scanner

Tony Perkins, Chair, USCIRF; Gayle Manchin, Vice-Chair, and Anurima Bhargava its Commissioner would make opening remarks.

Published: 25th February 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim women during a dharna against CAA, NRC and NPR near Jafrabaad metro station in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A US commission on international religious freedom will hold a hearing next week on how citizenship laws in countries like India and Myanmar are leveraged to deny the religious minorities legal protection, making them vulnerable to exploitation, discrimination and mass atrocities.

The announcement of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) came amidst the widespread protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the ongoing maiden official visit of US President Donald Trump to India.

According to the CAA, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

The Indian government has been emphasising that the new law will not deny citizenship rights, but has been brought to protect the oppressed minorities of neighbouring countries and give them citizenship.

The USCIRF hearing is scheduled for March 4.

"Witnesses will discuss how citizenship laws are used to target religious minorities, particularly in Burma (Myanmar) and India, and will highlight the importance of the atrocity prevention framework for understanding the potential consequences of these laws," it said in a statement.

With widespread protests in recent months in India in response to the CAA and a proposed National Register of Citizens, however, citizenship laws as a tool to target religious minorities is receiving much needed international attention, the USCIRF said.

"This phenomenon has a long-standing precedent with such measures as the 1982 Citizenship Law in Burma stripping the Rohingya of their rights as citizens.

"Without citizenship rights, minority communities are left to face further persecution and violence by both governments and non-state actors. In particular, government efforts to strip religious minorities of their citizenship can be a key predictor of mass atrocities," it said.

Several experts have been invited to testify at the hearing.

ALSO READ | Delhi violence: Ex-CIC Wajahat Habibullah, NGO knock court doors seeking FIR

Tony Perkins, Chair, USCIRF; Gayle Manchin, Vice-Chair, and Anurima Bhargava its Commissioner would make opening remarks.

India maintains that the Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities.

A senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs has said it is widely acknowledged that India is a vibrant democracy where the Constitution provides protection of religious freedom, and where democratic governance and rule of law further promote and protect fundamental rights.

Defending the CAA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month said that the law is not about taking away citizenship, it is about giving citizenship.

"We must all know that any person of any religion from any country of the world who believes in India and its Constitution can apply for Indian citizenship through due process. There's no problem in that," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Commission on International Religious Freedom Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp