Coronavirus: Relief material to China expression of India's solidarity with them, says EAM Jaishankar

Published: 26th February 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 09:52 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of medical supplies for coronavirus-affected people in China landed in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the consignment of relief material as a strong expression of India's solidarity with the Chinese people in their "difficult time".

"Consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief for #COVID19 lands in Wuhan. Strong expression of our solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time. Thank you @IAF_MCC and @EOIBeijing for your efforts," he tweeted.

China has been reeling under coronavirus outbreak with the death toll due to it climbing to 2,715 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 78,064.

The C-17 military aircraft will bring back over 80 Indians and around 40 citizens from neighbouring countries, government sources said.

In a statement, the IAF said the C-17 Globemaster III will bring back 120 personnel and "five children in arms" from Wuhan.

"The passengers for the return leg will mainly comprise Indian citizens and citizens from friendly foreign countries. It is likely to return during early morning hours on Feb 27 to Air Force Station, Palam," it said.

Last week, India accused China of deliberately delaying permission to send the aircraft while allowing other countries to operate flight from Wuhan to evacuate their citizens.

China had rejected India's charges.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the medical supplies will help augment China's efforts to control the outbreak of coronavirus infection which was declared as a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

It said the aircraft carried around 15 tonnes of medical supplies comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment.

"The assistance being sent today is also a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the assistance has been provided in the wake the coronavirus outbreak in China and a request by the country to provide supplies such as masks and medical equipment.

In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed India's solidarity with the people and government of China and also offered assistance in this "hour of need as a gift".

"The IAF flight will also bring back some Indian and foreign nationals from some of our neighbouring countries who have sought assistance in travelling to India in keeping with Prime Minister Modi's neighbourhood first policy," the MEA said.

