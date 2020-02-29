Home World

Leap Year: Google Doodle jumps to that extra day of 2020

Google on Saturday celebrated Leap Day with an animated illustration where the dates jumped from a 28 to 29.

Published: 29th February 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the year 2020 coming with that one extra day in February, which is known as the Leap Day, Google has marked the special day with a doodle illustration.

Google on Saturday celebrated Leap Day with an animated illustration where the dates jumped from a 28 to 29.

The extra Leap Day takes the number of days in a calendar years from 365 days in a year to 366.

Such a day occurs every four years to maintain the calendar year in synchrony with the astronomical year, or the time it takes Earth to make a full circle around the sun.

Leap day occurs in years that are multiples of four or can be evenly divided by 400.

A catch here is that a year ending with 00 is not a leap year. But if the year '00' is preceded by a multiple of four, remains a leap year.

For example, 1700 or 1900 are not leap years, but 2000 or 2400 are!

Going back in history, it was Romans who first designated February 29 as the leap day.

Think before you leap with any discovery, if done, the day could be celebrated only once in four years! 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google Google doodle leap year
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp