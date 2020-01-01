Home World

Pakistan government approves amendment to Army Act, may extend tenure of Armed Forces chiefs

In November, the Pakistan Supreme Court suspended the government order extending Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure, citing irregularities in the manner of the extension.

Published: 01st January 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government in an emergency meeting on Wednesday approved amendments to the Army Act, nearly four weeks after it assured the Supreme Court of passing a legislation on the extension and reappointment of an Army chief within six months.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure through a notification on August 19. However, on November 26, the Supreme Court suspended the government order, citing irregularities in the manner the army chief, a close confidant of the prime minister, was granted an extension.

On November 28, Bajwa got a six-month conditional extension from the apex court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and pitted the powerful military against the judiciary.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-member bench, announced the verdict after getting an assurance from the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an Army chief within six months.

In Wednesday's meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Khan, the amendments made to the clauses related to the Army chief's tenure and extension were passed unanimously, the Dawn News reported.

The amended Bill will now be presented before the Parliament in order to come into effect. Though the details regarding the amendments are not yet clear, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that it include a proposal to extend the tenure of all the three services chief.

