Home World

Hillary Clinton appointed as first female chancellor of Queen's University Belfast

The 72-year-old former Democratic presidential nominee said it was a great privilege to be appointed as the Chancellor of the prestigious Queen's University and has great fondness for it.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton has been appointed as the first female Chancellor of Queen's University, Belfast, it was announced on Thursday.

Clinton, who received an honorary doctorate from Queen's in October 2018, will become the University's 11th Chancellor and will serve in the post for a period of five years with effect from January 1, 2020, the university said in a statement.

Queen's University Belfast, which is a public research university in Belfast, United Kingdom, was opened in 1849 and is one of the leading universities in the UK and Ireland with a distinguished heritage and history.

The 72-year-old former Democratic presidential nominee said it was a great privilege to be appointed as the Chancellor of the prestigious Queen's University and has a great fondness for it.

"It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have a great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years. The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence," she was quoted as saying in the statement.

University's authorities praised Clinton's appointment to the institution's top post. Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate, the University's governing body, said: "I am delighted that Queen's has chosen Hillary Clinton to be its new Chancellor".

"Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community," he said.

The Chancellor fulfils three main roles, a ceremonial one which involves presiding at degree congregations, an ambassadorial role, where the officeholder helps to 'open doors' for the University as it seeks to fulfil its mission and finally as an advisor, available to the Vice-Chancellor and senior management as a 'sounding board' and to provide counsel and guidance, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rodham Clinton hillary clinton
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp