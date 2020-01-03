Home World

General Soleimani should have been killed years ago as he plotted to kill Americans: Donald Trump

Trump said that Soleimani was also responsible for killing and wounding 'thousands' of Americans and many more in the region.

Published: 03rd January 2020

PALM BEACH (FLORIDA): US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was ordered because he was "plotting to kill" many Americans.

In his first comments since the early Friday strike against the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Trump said Soleimani was also responsible for killing and wounding "thousands" of Americans and many more in the region.

"He should have been taken out many years ago," Trump tweeted from his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was vacationing.

ALSO READ| Trump ordered killing of Soleimani to protect US personnel abroad: Pentagon

The strike marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran, as Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for the killing of the senior military leader. The two nations have faced repeated crises since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions. 

The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq "immediately" as fears mounted that the strike and any retaliation by Iran could ignite a conflict that engulfs the region. Trump opted not to play a round of golf on Friday, and he was not eIxpected to be seen publicly until he travels to Miami for an afternoon event for his reelection campaign.

Donald Trump General Qassem Soleimani US air strikes Baghdad air strike Iran army Quds Force
