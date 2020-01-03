Home World

Two Indians arrested on gold smuggling in Nepal

A total of 1.6 kg of semi-liquid gold was found in the possession of Mohmad Kashif and Mohmad Mushrafeen for which they had not paid the mandatory custom duty.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:31 PM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Two Indian nationals have been arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country, officials said on Friday.

Mohmad Kashif and Mohmad Mushrafeen were arrested separately on Thursday after their arrival at the airport.

"A total of 1.6 kg of semi-liquid gold was found in their possession for which they had not paid the mandatory custom duty," a statement issued by the Nepal police said.

"Kashif brought the gold from Dubai on Nepal airlines flight while Mushrafeen brought the yellow metal from India on Indigo airlines flights. The duo have been handed over to the airport's customs office for initiating necessary actions," the statement said.

In a separate case, security personnel at Tribhuvan International airport arrested an Indian national with 500-gram gold concealed in his rectum on Tuesday.

Hariram Sunil of Maharastra was taken into custody by a joint team of customs officials and security personnel after an X-ray machine detected metal in his body during security screening at airport, the Himalayan Times reported.

He had arrived here on Flydubai flight from Dubai, the report said.

