US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to 'depart Iraq immediately'
US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land, the embassy said in a statement.
Published: 03rd January 2020 04:31 PM | Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:19 AM | A+A A-
BAGHDAD: The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to "depart immediately", for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
"US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a statement.
The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources told AFP it was still open to flights.