Hollywood actress Rose McGowan defends tweet apologising to Iran after General Soleimani's killing

The 46-year-old actress said that she doesn't believe the governments of either Iran or the US.

Published: 04th January 2020 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Hollywood actress Rose McGowan's tweet that apologised on behalf of the US to Iran for "disrespecting their flag and people" in the wake of an airstrike that killed the country's top general was not anti-American, the actress said in the face of harsh criticism.

"I don't support Iran over America. I want America to be better," McGowan said during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Friday.

Her tweet read: "Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us."

ALSO READ| Iran: US asked for proportionate response to general's killing

The head of Iran's elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US airstrike early on Friday. The attack has caused regional tensions to soar. She faced outrage over Friday's Twitter post, with some suggesting she move to Iran.

McGowan acknowledged that her tweet was unusual. "I woke up, I stupidly looked at Twitter. I was going to the bathroom, and I was like, 'what?'" She added that she doesn't believe the governments of either Iran or the US.

"So, I just thought I would do something a little strange or unusual bloodshed should be avoided if you can. And I kind of just thought, what if I take a really bizarre way around this. A very strange thought, I understand," she said.

McGowan (46), who is known for her role in the "Scream" movie franchise, was one of the earliest of dozens of women to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, making her a major figure in the #MeToo movement.

Jury selection is scheduled to start this week in New York in a sexual assault case against Weinstein based on allegations from two other women. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in that case and denies any maintains any sexual activity was consensual.

McGowan has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Weinstein and two of his former attorneys engaged in racketeering to silence her and derail her career before she accused him of rape. An attorney for the mogul has called the suit "meritless".

