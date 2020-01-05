Home World

Iran army chief says US lacks 'courage' to initiate conflict after Donald Trump threatens to strike 52 targets

Killing of Qasem Soleimani is the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Washington and Tehran and has prompted fears of a major conflagration in the Middle East.

Published: 05th January 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

An anti-war rally is hosted by United Activists of Fort Wayne Indiana and Fort Wayne for Peace to protest for peace and diplomacy in response to the latest U.S. airstrike of Iraqis, at the Allen County Courthouse in Fort Wayne, Ind. (Photo | AP)

An anti-war rally is hosted by United Activists of Fort Wayne Indiana and Fort Wayne for Peace to protest for peace and diplomacy in response to the latest U.S. airstrike of Iraqis, at the Allen County Courthouse in Fort Wayne, Ind. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's army chief said Sunday that Washington lacked the "courage" to initiate a conflict after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit dozens of targets inside the Islamic republic.

"I doubt they have the courage to initiate" a conflict in which the Americans threatened to strike 52 targets, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Trump warned Saturday night that the US would hit Iran harder than ever before if it retaliates over the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force foreign operations arm.

ALSO READ | US will hit 52 vital targets, cultural sites in Iran if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad international airport ordered by Trump, who accused the general of planning an imminent attack on American diplomats and troops in Iraq.

"Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have... targeted 52 Iranian sites... some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture," Trump tweeted.

The targets "WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!" he added.

But Iran's army chief dismissed the threats as an attempt to distract the global opinion "from the heinous and unjustifiable act they have done".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Islamic republic Abdolrahim Mousavi Qasem Soleimani
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp