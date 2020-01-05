Home World

US military would only hit lawful targets in Iran: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration has abandoned the previous US administration's focus on countering Iranian proxy groups

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that any target the US military may strike in Iran, in the event Iran retaliates against America for killing its most powerful general, would be legal under the laws of armed conflict.

Pompeo was asked on ABC's "This Week" about President Donald Trump's assertion Saturday on Twitter that the United States has 52 Iranian targets in its sights, "some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture."

The laws of armed conflict prohibit the deliberate targeting of cultural sites under most circumstances.

"Every target that we strike will be a lawful target, and it will be a target designed with a singular mission-defending and protecting America," Pompeo said.

He also said the Trump administration has abandoned the previous US administration's focus on countering Iranian proxy groups and suggested the US strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani was an example of the new strategy.

"We're going to respond against the actual decision-makers, the people who are causing this threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo said.

In Baghdad on Sunday, the US coalition combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria announced that it has "paused" training of Iraqi security forces in order to focus on protecting coalition personnel.

