Man accused of inciting Nankana Sahib Gurdwara violence in Pakistan arrested

CHANDIGARH: The man accused of instigating violence at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara recently has been arrested by the Pakistan Police and charged under the anti-terrorism act. Police said the man, Imran Chisti, is the brother of Mohammad Ehsaan who had abducted the Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur in August last year. She was later reunited with her family.

It is learnt that Chisti was arrested late on Sunday night under non-bailable offences by the Nankana Sahib Police on charges of instigating violence and hurting religious sentiments.

Azhar Mashwani, the Focal Person (Digital Media) to Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister’s Office, took to the social media platform and tweeted, "The main culprit in #NankanaSahib incident Imran has been arrested FIR # 6/2020 u/s 295A/290/291/341/506/148/ 149, 6 sound system /7ATA has been registered at Nanakan Police Station."

He further said that 7 ATA is a non-bailable section under the anti-terrorism act. The tweet also carried a picture of the accused behind bars.

A violent mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans had attacked the gurdwara on Friday and pelted stones. A team of the local police had then intervened to control the situation. In a video that later went viral on social media, Chishti spewed anti-Sikh slurs.

After facing flak from India and Sikhs worldwide, police in the neighbouring country arrested the accused who had released an apology video following the incident.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Friday had tweeted that it was alarmed by the situation in Nankana Sahib and urged Pakistan’s Punjab Government to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community and their holy places.

The Indian Government had strongly condemned the attack on the Gurdwara and asked Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of members of the Sikh community.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is where Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, was born.