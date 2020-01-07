Home World

Australian bushfire: Instagram shuts model's account for raising relief funds via nudes

Kaylen Ward said she wanted to help after seeing the devastation the bushfires had caused and thought her x-rated images would be the best way to raise funds.

Published: 07th January 2020 01:04 AM

Instagram

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An American Instagram model has raised more than $100,000 for Australian bushfire victims by encouraging her followers to donate in exchange for naked selfies.

Kaylen Ward, 20, said she wanted to help after seeing the devastation the bushfires had caused and thought her x-rated images would be the best way to raise funds, The Daily Mail said in the report.

"I'm sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia," American model Kaylen Ward posted on Twitter on Saturday, alongside a list of charities and fire services.

Within minutes of posting her offer on social media, her private messages on Instagram and Twitter were bombarded by hundreds of people sending in their receipts to prove they had donated.

After the post went viral, the Netizens hailed the idea and commitment of the model.

A user on micro-blogging site Twitter wrote, "Sex workers are single-handedly saving Australia and I am here for it."

"Thank you so much! It means a lot to see people all over the world doing things to help my country... I'm so scared right now but your kindness and generosity means more than you know", added another.

A post read, "Your a true hero to Australia thank you for your sacrifice."

A tweeple remarked, "I often question the motivations and dignity of women who expose themselves online, but honestly, this is the most selfless motivation I have seen for such a thing! I am going to try to donate even without any nudes. Kudos to you!"

However, Instagram has deactivated the account of 20-year-old American model Kaylen Ward.

In a screenshot posted by Ward, Instagram said she posted "sexually suggestive content".

Taking on Twitter she wrote, "My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won't talk to me all because of that tweet. But f**k it, save the koalas."

