Iraq military says no casualties after Iran missile strike

A total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops, but there were no Iraqi casualties.

Published: 08th January 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

A man waves the Iraqi flag

A man waves the Iraqi flag (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BAGHDAD: A total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops, but there were no Iraqi casualties, the Iraqi military said Wednesday after the overnight attack.

"Between 1:45 am and 2:15 am (2245 GMT and 2315 GMT) Iraq was hit by 22 missiles, 17 on the Ain al-Asad airbase and ... five on the city of Arbil," the Iraqi military command said in a statement, adding they hit sites being used by the US-led international coalition.

"There were no victims among the Iraqi forces," the military said, referring to the attack carried out by Iran in retaliation for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

TAGS
Iran Iraq US Iran missile attack Iran vs USA
