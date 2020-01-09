Pakistan's ISI funds training of 40 Rohingyas in Bangladesh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is now training around 40 Rohingya Muslims with the help of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Bangladesh so that they can push them into India to carry out terror activities, intelligence agencies have warned Indian armed and border guarding forces on Thursday.

"Pakistan is plotting a big conspiracy against India from the Bangladesh border. The Bangladeshi terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen is getting funds from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence," said the agencies adding "ISI is providing terror training to 40 Rohingyas living in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh."

Pakistan has funded terror training through Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. "In the first instalment, JMB has received funds worth one crore takas for terror training," the agencies said.

The intelligence agencies have also shared this information with National Investigation Agency for further probe.

The plan to fund training of Rohingya Muslims started after Pakistan was unable to push in terrorists through Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir with Indian Army and border guarding forces taking an offensive approach.

Last year, NIA chief Y.C. Modi said that JMB is making all attempts to spread its tentacles across India and a list of 125 suspects have been shared with different states.

Modi had said the JMB has spread its activities in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala in the guise of Bangladeshi immigrants.

"The NIA has shared with states concerned a list of 125 suspected activists who have close links with the JMB leadership," he said. The list, which was shared with the states, contains 130 suspects. He said from 2014 to 2018, the JMB has set up 20-22 hideouts in Bengaluru and tried to spread its bases in south India.

"The JMB even conducted a trial of rocket launchers in the Krishnagiri hills along the Karnataka border," he said.

The JMB was keen to attack Buddhist temples to take revenge for the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. The JMB had started its activities first in 2007, initially in West Bengal and Assam, and then in other parts of the country.