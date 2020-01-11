Canadian company offers free coffee to British Royals, faces flak

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Canadian coffee chain is facing an online backlash from Tweeple as it offered free coffee for life if they (British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle) move to Canada.

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Wednesday saying, "No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it."

As soon as the post went viral on social media, it seemed to be difficult for Tweeple to see the funny side in the message.

Hitting out at the coffee chain, a user commented, "No pressure, Tim Hortons, but you'll stop losing customers if you use that money for free lifetime coffee for Meghan and Harry to stop nickel and diming your employees into a strike over 10 cents an hour."

"Meanwhile, I've been waiting for a month for a response to my DM about a lost $100 gift card", added another.

A netizen remarked, "They can afford to buy the company. Your employees can't afford rent. See the problem with this tweet?"

A post read, "You're allowing tables and chairs to be removed from stores so paying patrons cannot sit and you're offering ROYALTY free coffee? Take that thought and set up a homeless free coffee/water station with a sign on it that says 'please help yourself to our restroom'."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sparked controversy earlier this week, after they said they would be stepping down from Royal Family duties.