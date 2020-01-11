Downing of Ukraine jet 'unforgivable mistake': Iran President Hassan Rouhani
Iran had earlier repeatedly turned down accusations from Western leaders that they had shot the Ukrainian jetliner down killing 176 people on board.
TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday said his country "deeply regrets" the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, which he described as "a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake".
"Armed Forces' internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people," he added on Twitter.
"Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake."
