Seven Indians detained in Sri Lanka for overstaying

The Indians, who are in the age group between 35 to 40 years, would be transferred to a detention centre until arrangements are made for their return back home.

Published: 13th January 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Seven Indians have been detained by the Sri Lankan immigration authorities for allegedly overstaying in the country after expiry of their visa, according to a media report on Monday.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration's investigation wing held the Indian nationals last week for defying their visa conditions by overstaying and taking up work as labourers at a leading construction site in Wattala near here, the dailymirror.lk reported.

Following a tip-off, the officials raided the construction site and found the seven Indians, who had come to the country on a 30-day business trip, overstaying their visa.

Their passports have been confiscated by the authorities.

The Indians, who are in the age group between 35 to 40 years, would be transferred to a detention centre until arrangements are made for their return back home, the report said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that they arrived in the country from southern Indian states and had applied for visa online, it said.

