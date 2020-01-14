Home World

Indian-origin MP calls on Labour Party to be brave and elect her as leader

The leadership contest is set to run until April, when a new party leader will be announced at a special conference on 4 April during which Jeremy Corbyn will officially hand over charge.

Published: 14th January 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy (in pic) ranks third in a five-way race, which is led by shadow Brexit secretary Kier Starmer followed by current leader Jeremy Corbyn loyalist Rebecca Long-Bailey. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin woman MP who comfortably progressed to the second round of the Labour Party's leadership race this week has called on the Opposition party to be "brave" and elect her.

Lisa Nandy ranks third in a five-way race, which is led by shadow Brexit secretary Kier Starmer followed by current leader Jeremy Corbyn loyalist Rebecca Long-Bailey.

While Starmer has raced ahead with the support of 89 party MPs and MEPs, the gap between Nandy and Long-Bailey is quite narrow at 31 and 33 respectively.

"This is the moment when we up our game and recover our ambition. So I am asking you to make the brave, not the easy choice, in this leadership contest," said Nandy on Monday, soon after the second round finalists were formally confirmed.

The 40-year-old MP, born in Manchester to a British mother and Indian father, won her Wigan seat in the north-west of England in last month's General Election, holding on to one of the key bricks in the so-called "red wall" which collapsed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a landslide with the help of traditional Labour Party voters across the region.

Corbyn came under intense pressure to step down and had declared that he would not lead the party into another election, resulting in a leadership race.

The others still in the race but with relatively smaller support include backbench MP Jess Phillips and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

Under the Labour Party rules, the final five will now have to pass the next hurdle of gaining nominations from at least 33 constituency Labour parties or three affiliates, of which two must be trade unions, representing at least 5 per cent of affiliate membership.

If they manage to get through that round, they will make the final shortlist from which party members, trade union members, members of affiliated societies and registered supporters will vote for a new leader via postal ballot.

At this stage, Starmer is the clear favourite to be on that final ballot paper but the race between Nandy and Long-Bailey is what will be the one to watch.

Jess Phillips has already declared that she would like Nandy to win if she was not successful herself, which could eventually bolster support for the Indian-origin MP within the party ranks.

Nandy, who has served as a former shadow energy secretary in Corbyn's team before stepping down after the Brexit referendum in 2016 in protest at the party's unclear stance on the UK's EU membership, is pitching herself as the candidate to win back the trust of traditional Labour voters who voted Conservative last month.

The leadership contest is set to run until April, when a new party leader will be announced at a special conference on 4 April during which Jeremy Corbyn will officially hand over charge.

The postal ballot of members to vote on the final shortlist will run from 21 February to 2 April.

Any new members to the party have up until 21 January to sign up  with a GBP 25 registration fee  in order to be allowed a vote in the postal ballot.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian-origin MP Labour Party leadership race
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp