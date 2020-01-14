Home World

Time running out for US-North Korea deal: South's Moon

Negotiations have been deadlocked since a second summit collapsed in Hanoi last year over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.

Published: 14th January 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: Time is running out for Washington and Pyongyang to reach a deal on North Korea's nuclear weapons, the South's President Moon Jae-in - who brokered their talks - warned Tuesday.

Moon has long championed engagement with Pyongyang and used the South's 2018 Winter Olympics to build a diplomatic rapprochement that climaxed with a landmark summit between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

But negotiations have been deadlocked since a second summit collapsed in Hanoi last year over sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.

Pyongyang has since ended its moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and says it will not return to talks unless Washington first meets all its demands in full.

It has also suspended virtually all inter-Korean cooperation and said it has nothing to talk about with Seoul.

"It is clear there is a lull in talks," Moon acknowledged in his annual New Year press conference.

"Since a prolonged lull in dialogue can set back the situation, it is not desirable.

" The two sides do not have "much time to spare", he added.

"Once a full-scale presidential race begins, it may not be easy for the US to make time for talks with North Korea.

" Despite the stand-off, he insisted further discussions were still possible, saying the North is "leaving the door to dialogue open".

"We can't be optimistic about talks between the North and South and between the North and the US, but I don't think we are at a stage where we have to be pessimistic," he said.

Pyongyang has repeatedly excoriated Seoul and Moon in recent months, only last weekend dismissing the South's relaying of birthday greetings from Trump to Kim as "frivolous" and "somewhat presumptuous".

But Moon doubled down on his dovish approach at Tuesday's press conference, insisting Pyongyang had never said no to talks on cross-border cooperation.

"There has not yet been any message refusing talks between the North and South to discuss the improvement of inter-Korean ties or inter-Korean cooperation," he added.

He raised the prospect of re-starting Southern tourist visits to the North and pushing for sanctions exemptions if necessary, while reiterating his call for talks with Pyongyang on forming unified teams to march together and compete at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

This year's Games could reprise their role as "a venue to promote peace on our Korean peninsula", he said.

But Moon's suggestion comes with sporting ties in a deep freeze -- North Korea gave up any prospect of its women's football team playing in Tokyo rather than take part in a qualifying competition in the South next month.

"Further attempts to court the North without being in touch with reality would only invite more mockery from Pyongyang," the Korea Herald newspaper said in an editorial Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US-North Korea deal nuke deal South Korea president Moon Jae-in
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp