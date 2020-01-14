Home World

Viral photo of Nawaz Sharif in restaurant raises question over his 'critical' health

In the purported photo in question, Sharif appeared to be stable and sitting in a restaurant with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza.

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: A picture of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at a restaurant in London has gone viral following which Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government leaders have raised questions over the 'critical' nature of his health.

Sharif had gone to London in November 2019 after the government gave him one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment during his bail period of four weeks without the condition of submitting indemnity bonds.

Dawn reported that the photo may cause a problem for Nawaz in securing extension in his stay from the PTI-led Punjab Government.

Nawaz Sharif had on December 23 sought extension in his stay abroad on the expiry of the four-week period allowed by the court to go to London for medical treatment. With his application, Mr Sharif attached his medical reports. However, the Punjab government, which could not decide on his application, sought fresh reports.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary took a dig at the PML-N supremo while tweeting the purported photo. "In London's intensive care unit, the treatment against plundering is underway and all patients present (there) are feeling better," he wrote.

The picture was also reportedly discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

As the picture went viral, the Buzdar administration swung into action and sought the latest reports about Sharif's health from his personal physician Adnan Khan.

However, PML-N chided the PTI leaders for doing politics over Sharif's health and clarified that doctors have advised him to go out for a change of environment.

"Doctors have advised Nawaz Sharif to go out for a change of environment. They insist that staying indoors will not be good for his health. Therefore, Mr Sharif has started going out. On Sunday, Mr Sharif along with his family members had a walk to catch fresh air and had a tea in a restaurant," a PML-N leader from London told Dawn. 

