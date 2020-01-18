Home World

Justin Trudeau announces $25,000 each for families of Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

The jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines took off from Tehran for Kiev and minutes later disappeared from radar. Iran later admitted that the jetliner was 'accidentally' shot down.

By ANI

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (local time) announced a compensation of $25,000 each for the families of the Canadian citizens or permanent residents killed in the downing of a passenger plane in Iran.

"I want to be clear: We expect Iran to compensate these families. But I have met them (the families). They can't wait weeks. They need support now," CNN quoted Trudeau as saying during a news conference in Ottawa.

The Canadian Prime Minister stated that the assistance will be delivered in the coming days.

The Boeing 737 jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines took off from Tehran for Ukrainian capital Kiev. Minutes after taking off, it disappeared from radar. Days later, Iran had admitted that the jetliner was "accidentally" shot down by missiles.

"We haven't looked at what the full compensation would end up looking like from Iran. But I can assure you that any money from Iran to the victims would go straight to them -- it wouldn't be to reimburse the Canadian government," the Canadian Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Oman.

"Minister Zarif conveyed his profound regret for this terrible tragedy, and Minister Champagne noted that he had met with families of victims this week who are deeply hurt and angry," a statement from Champagne's office read.

"The ministers discussed the necessity of full access to Iran for officials from Canada and other grieving nations to: provide consular services, assist in ensuring victim identification meets international standards and participate in a thorough and transparent investigation," the statement said while adding that that the two leaders discussed the need for a transparent analysis of the black box data, to which Iran agreed.

"In addition, they discussed the duty Iran has towards the families of the victims -- including compensation. Minister Zarif expressed his support for Iran continuing to work with Canada and all grieving nations in these respects. Minister Champagne noted Iran's cooperation so far and expressed his hope that this would continue," the statement said.

