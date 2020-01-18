Home World

Pakistan SC to hear Musharraf's plea against death penalty only after he surrenders: Report

In the petition, the former president urged the Supreme Court to declare the special court ruling of his death sentence on charges of high treason null and void.

Published: 18th January 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani military leader Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistani military leader Pervez Musharraf (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court has returned the petition of self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf against his conviction and sentencing by a special tribunal with objection that he is not allowed to appeal without surrendering to the law, according to a media report.

On Thursday, 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, approached the court to challenge the ruling of the special tribunal that had handed him death sentence on charges of high treason. Barrister Salman Safdar, the counsel for Musharraf, submitted the 90-page petition in the top court.

In the petition, the former president urged the Supreme Court to declare the special court ruling null and void. The registrar office of the top court on Friday returned the appeal with the observation that it was settled principle of law that the convict should first surrender before filing appeal, The Express Tribune reported.

The report said that the court gave one month time to remove the objection which meant that Musharraf should surrender within one month otherwise he would lose the right to file appeal. The three-member court in its judgment on December 17 found him guilty and handed down the death penalty after six years of hearing the high-profile treason case against him.

He was punished despite not appearing to record his statement. Musharraf who has been living in Dubai since March 2016 stated in his petition that the former president's absence from the special court was not intentional as he was unable to appear due to health issue.

He said that the special court had accepted his pleas of ailment but convicted the former president in absentia.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had filed the treason case against the former army chief in 2013 over the imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007, which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.

It is the first time in Pakistan's history that a former army chief was tried and sentenced under Article 6 of the Constitution. Separately, the Lahore High Court declared that the formation of the special court was "unconstitutional" and that the treason case against the former president was not prepared in accordance with the law.

It let some experts to believe that its verdict had become null and void. Others, however, assert that the judgment would stay as it was according to the law, though the court's formation was declared as against the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Supreme court Pervez Musharraf Pervez Musharraf trial Pervez Musharraf plea
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp