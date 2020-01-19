Home World

19 Indians kidnapped by pirates near Nigerian coast released

The High Commission of India in Abuja on Sunday tweeted that 19 Indian nationals were released on Saturday while one died in the captivity of the pirates in "adverse conditions".

Published: 19th January 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ABUJA: Nineteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel from the high seas off the western coast of Africa last month, have been released while one died in their captivity, according to the Indian mission here.

Twenty Indian crew members were kidnapped from the vessel MT Duke in the high seas off the western coast of Africa on December 15.

The High Commission of India in Abuja on Sunday tweeted that 19 Indian nationals were released on Saturday while one died in the captivity of the pirates in "adverse conditions".

India thanked the Nigerian authorities for their assistance in the release of the abducted Indians.

"Indian Govt and Mission gave highest priority and worked with @NigeriaGov on release of 20 Indian seafarers kidnapped on 15 Dec from MV Duke. 19 were released yesterday. One sadly died in captivity in adverse conditions. Our deepest condolences. Mission assiting in speedy return," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

The Indian mission in Abuja had taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities and also with the authorities of the neighbouring countries.

