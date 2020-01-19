Home World

Hong Kong protesters call for boycott of Communist Party

Sporting their movement's trademark black clothing and face masks, rally participants packed into Chater Garden, not far from the city's Legislative Council building.

Published: 19th January 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Participants wave a U.S. flag and a colonial flag during a rally demanding electoral democracy and call for boycott of the Chinese Communist Party and all businesses seen to support it in Hong Kong

Participants wave a U.S. flag and a colonial flag during a rally demanding electoral democracy and call for boycott of the Chinese Communist Party and all businesses seen to support it in Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: A public park in Hong Kong on Sunday overflowed with thousands of protesters calling for electoral reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party.

Sporting their movement's trademark black clothing and face masks, rally participants packed into Chater Garden, not far from the city's Legislative Council building.

They held up signs that read "Free Hong Kong" and waved American and British flags.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997.

While the framework of one country, two systems" promises the territory greater democratic rights than are afforded to the mainland, protesters say their freedoms have been steadily eroding under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Frictions between democracy-minded Hong Kongers and the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing came to a head last June when proposed extradition legislation sparked months of often violent mass demonstrations.

The bill  which would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial  has since been withdrawn, but protests have continued for eight months around demands for voting rights and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

The Hong Kong police gave approval for Sunday's rally, but not for a march that organizers also are planning.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong protesters Hong Kong protests Hong Kong protests Communist Party Hong Kong Communist Party
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp