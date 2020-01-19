Home World

Indian-Americans to hold events in US to commemorate Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Events have been planned in New York, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Detroit among other cities.

Published: 19th January 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

US Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans will hold events in over three dozen cities and towns across the US to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus to recognise the resilience of the community.

They will take out peaceful rallies, hold to the candlelight vigil and public meetings to highlight the hardships faced by the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley three decades ago.

Events have been planned in New York, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Detroit among other cities.

"This event is designed to present the truth, data and factual stories as well as current events and progress in the restoration of peace in the Kashmir.

Hundred of people are expected to participate," said Indian-Americans for Kashmir, which is organising the event in New Jersey.

Thirty years ago, Kashmiri Hindus (known as Pandits) experienced "unimaginable devastation" in their ancestral homeland, said Hindu American Foundation, which has been organising the events in multiple cities.

"The Pakistan-sponsored insurgency and campaign of targeted killings, rape, threats, and destruction of property and religious sites spanned over many years.

But events on January 19, 1990, reached a feverish pitch and culminated in mass panic and the forced displacement of 95 per cent of the Kashmiri Hindu population," it said.

"The campaign, according to the former ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Hussain Haqqani, was part of an orchestrated campaign by Islamist militant groups sponsored by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency to create an Islamic state in Kashmir," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit US India
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp