Home World

Thousands join protest in Washington against Donald Trump, for women's rights

Many of protesters brought their own posters. 'Women's rights are human rights', 'Unlock the future for women and girls.'

Published: 19th January 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Participants of the Women's March, make their way around the White House, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

Participants of the Women's March, make their way around the White House, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Several thousand people gathered here on Saturday to join a rally for women's rights and protest against US President Donald Trump's policy.

Light frost, snow and freezing rain did not startle activists who began their Women's March from Freedom Plaza at Pennsylvania Avenue just between the White House and US Congress, and steps away from Trump International Hotel, reported Sputnik.

"The mission of Women's March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change," organizers said.

They added, "We are committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect."

Protesters started the rally with a moment of silence to commemorate victims of women rights violations. After a short opening ceremony, they marched on the wide perimeter around the White House.

A women's musical group from Chile performed the global feminist protest anthem A Rapist in Your Path, and all people sang along with them in English and Spanish languages.

"Today we are not dealing with the evidence of hate, we are going to deal with love," the Reverend Sheri Dickerson from Oklahoma City said.

Addressing the audience of thousands, Dickerson noted that women are the soul of the nation. "Women of this nation must become its soul. Love overcomes hate," she added.

Son of Martin Luther King Jr - human rights advocate Martin Luther King III reminded that next Monday America will commemorate his father at Martin Luther King Day. He urged the audience "to be a voice for those who have no voice."

"When women have come together, changes begin around our nation and world," he said.

Many of protesters brought their own posters. "Women's rights are human rights", "Unlock the future for women and girls",

The rally was peaceful, but dozens of police officers were on the scene to keep order. Some verbal skirmishes were flashing between opponents and supporters of abortions, but they were very brief and calm.

Some protesters joined the rally not only to support women but to express their frustration about President Donald Trump. "Impeach Trump," "Trump/Pence Out Now," their posters said.

"I am against Trump. He is taking this country backwards," a woman in red 19-century style coat and hat said. "I am here because I am scared."

Another lady, named Mary Lou, said that she comes to every rally against Trump.

"I do not care if it is women rally, climate change - I come to all of them. Trump is bad on all levels for women, for men, the young people, for the climate, for democracy, for everything," she said.

Organizers said that protesters sent a strong message of their determination to fight for women's rights and against Trump.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Washington Protest
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp