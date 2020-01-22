Home World

Qureshi says Trump to visit Pakistan "soon"; US President skirts question

Qureshi's statement came after President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DAVOS: Donald Trump has assured the Pakistani leadership that he would visit the country "soon", Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday though the US President appeared to parry a question whether his planned trip to India would include a stopover in Islamabad.

Qureshi's statement came after President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here in the Swiss ski resort.

"US President Donald Trump has assured us that he will soon visit Pakistan," Geo News quoted Qureshi as saying in a statement.

But when a reporter posed a question to Trump prior to his meeting with Khan, the US President appeared to parry her query.

"Mr.President, when you head out to India, will you also visit Pakistan?" the reporter asked.

Trump said: "Well, we're visiting right now, so we won't really have to."

"But we, I wanted to say hello for both a relationship standpoint we've had a great relationship  and from the standpoint of our two countries. We're getting along very well. I would say we've never been closer with Pakistan than we are right now. And that's a big statement, although I wouldn't say at all times we were close, as a country. But we are very close right now because of the relationship that we have. So it's very important," according to a transcript available on the White House website.

In New Delhi, government sources indicated last week that Indian and US officials were engaged in talks to finalise dates for a possible visit by President Trump to India.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues.

There has been indication that the US President may visit India in the next few months.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan foreign minister said the Khan-Trump meeting, the third between the two leaders in less than a year, was "very productive."

"I was present at the meeting between Prime Minister Imran and US President Trump. It lasted for one hour and was very productive," Qureshi said, adding that the meeting was conducted in a cordial manner.

"Prime Minister Imran raised all important issues before the US President, including a request to support Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force and improving the travel advisory the US issues for Pakistan," Qureshi said in his statement, according to Geo News.

Pakistan has been urging the US to support its bid to exit from the grey list of the Paris-based FATF as a key meeting of the international terror financing watchdog was being held in Beijing which will scrutinise Islamabad's efforts to adopt stricter laws against terror financing and money laundering.

The FATF said Pakistan must demonstrate effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all UN-designated terrorists like Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammad founder Masood Azhar, and those acting for or on their behalf.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Mehmood Qureshi Imran Khan Trump Trump India visit Trump Pakistan visit
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp