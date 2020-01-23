Home World

In a first, North Korea to make Munich Security Conference debut in February

The announcement comes a month after Pyongyang declared it was abandoning moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (File Photo | PTI)

By AFP

BERLIN: North Korea will send a delegation to the Munich Security Conference for the first time in the 56-year history of the top diplomatic gathering, organisers said Thursday.

An MSC spokesperson confirmed that North Korean vice foreign minister Kim Son Gyong would attend next month's event.

The self-imposed ban on tests had been the centrepiece of two years of nuclear diplomacy between the US and North Korea, including three meetings between the two countries' leaders Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Also expected to attend the Munich talks this year are US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is likewise expected to attend.

Founded in 1963, the Munich Security Conference hosts hundreds of high-ranking officials and dozens of world leaders each year to discuss security challenges.

The 2020 edition will be held from February 14 to 16.

The programme and full list of participants is to be published in the coming weeks.

