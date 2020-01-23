Home World

Pakistan conducts training launch of nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile

The 'Ghaznavi' missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto a range of 290 kilometers, the statement said.

The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', which can strike targets up to 290 kilometres.

"The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a statement.

The launch was witnessed by Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organisations, according to the state-run Radio Pakistan.

"Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command for displaying a very high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the weapon system," the statement said.

He also "expressed full confidence in the robust Strategic Command and Control System and the capability of Strategic Forces", it said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the three services chiefs "congratulated the nation on this landmark achievement," it added.

Pakistan test-fired 'Ghaznavi' on August 29, 2019 also, days after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

India and Pakistan have been at odds after New Delhi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Pakistan reacted strongly to India's decision and downgraded bilateral ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter.

It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

