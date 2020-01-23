Home World

Snakes could be original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China

Recombination within the viral receptor-binding protein may have allowed for cross-species transmission from snake to humans.

Published: 23rd January 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 03:01 PM

Snake meat

The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

BEIJING: Tracing the origins of highly contagious and life-threatening viruses is hugely imperative for formulating preventive strategies and treatment methods in the face of future outbreaks.

A new study provides important insights on the potential origins of the most recent outbreak of viral pneumonia in China, which started in the middle of December and now is spreading to Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Japan. The findings are published online in the Journal of Medical Virology.

The study notes that the patients who became infected with the virus--a type of virus classified as coronavirus and named 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organization--were exposed to wildlife animals at a wholesale market, where seafood, poultry, snakes, bats, and farm animals were sold.

By conducting a detailed genetic analysis of the virus and comparing it with available genetic information on different viruses from various geographic locations and host species, the investigators concluded that the 2019-nCoV appears to be a pathogen that was formed from a combination of a coronavirus found in bats and another coronavirus of unknown origin.

The resulting virus developed a mix or "recombination" of a viral protein that recognizes and binds to receptors on host cells. Such recognition allows the viruses to enter the host cells, which subsequently leads to infection and disease.

Finally, the team uncovered evidence that the 2019-nCoV likely resided in snakes before being transmitted to humans. Recombination within the viral receptor-binding protein may have allowed for cross-species transmission from snake to humans.

ALSO READ | Over 500 cases reported, China halts flights, trains out of Coronavirus outbreak city

"Results derived from our evolutionary analysis suggest for the first time that snake is the most probable wildlife animal reservoir for the 2019-nCoV," the authors wrote. "New information obtained from our evolutionary analysis is highly significant for effective control of the outbreak caused by the 2019-nCoV-induced pneumonia."

An accompanying editorial notes that although the ultimate control of emerging viral infections requires the discovery and development of effective vaccines and/or antiviral drugs, currently licensed antiviral drugs should be tested against the 2019-nCoV. 

