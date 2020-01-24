Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: Malayali residents in Beijing take adequate precautions

Suresh is told, like lakhs of Beijing residents, he too should wear facemasks if he planned to go out, especially in crowded places and that he must drink water all the time. 

Published: 24th January 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Varma (left) a Malayali resident in Beijing with his family. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Suresh Varma (left) a Malayali resident in Beijing with his family. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

On most mornings, these days, when entrepreneur Suresh Varma wakes up at his house in Beijing and checks his phone, he is sure to spot three messages.

One is from the Indian Embassy, the other from the local municipality and two mobile service providers -- China Mobile and China Unicom.

They all have one plea: The need to take precautions ever since the fatal Coronavirus started spreading in Wuhan on December 31, which is 1,150 kms away from Beijing.

So, Suresh is told, like lakhs of Beijing residents, he too should wear facemasks if he planned to go out, especially in crowded places and that he must drink water all the time. 

"The virus thrives if the throat is dry,” says Suresh, by phone from Beijing.

“There is a need to keep the throat hydrated all the time. So, we are told to carry water bottles all the time.” 

There are about 40 Malayali families in Beijing, of a total of 120 people.

They are mostly working in multinational firms, banks, newspapers, schools as well as embassy staffers.

At Wuhan University, there are a few Malayali students.

“But till now, it looks like not a single Malayali has been infected,” says Suresh, who is the president of the Beijing Malayalis Association.

“As you know, Wuhan (population: 1.1 crores) and another town Huanggang (population: 70 lakh) have been locked down. No one can go in and no one can come out. The railways and the airports are closed. The government is on a war footing.” 

But the odds are stacked against them. One major reason is the timing of the outbreak. On January 25th is the Chinese New Year, a week prior to which all offices had closed.

Schools were shut two weeks earlier. “What is going on in China is a mass internal migration,” says Danny Geevarghese, a Beijing-based freelance writer.

“Millions of people are travelling back to their hometowns.” 

So, it is no surprise that cases have been reported in 27 provinces.

And numerous people have already travelled abroad for vacations. So nobody knows who has taken the virus outside. 

Cases have already been reported in Taiwan, USA, South Korea, Thailand and Japan.

To prevent further outbreaks, at Beijing airport, authorities have put up large temperature-scanners.

“You just walk past the scanners,” says Suresh. “If you have a slight temperature, they will take you aside and check you.”  

As to whether there are fears in China of this becoming a national as well as a global epidemic, Suresh says, “They are hoping it is not. Scientists worldwide are working very hard to discover a vaccine. Let’s hope they make a breakthrough quickly.” 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Varma Beijing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp