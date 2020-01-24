Home World

Pakistan to launch campaign to highlight Kashmir issue: Qureshi

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said the activities will start on January 25, leading up to the mega event on February 5, which Pakistan observes as the Kashmir solidarity day.

Published: 24th January 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday unveiled a 10-day campaign to highlight the Kashmir issue at local and international level.

Addressing a press conference here, Qureshi said the activities will start on January 25, leading up to the mega event on February 5, which Pakistan observes as the Kashmir solidarity day.

"We are launching a program to effectively highlight Kashmir (issue)," he said.

Qureshi said that Islamabad-based diplomatic corps will be invited at the President House on February 4 to apprise them on the situation in Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on February 5 and address the Legislative Assembly.

He will also address a public gathering in Mirpur later in the day.

Qureshi said that Pakistan was effectively presenting the case of Kashmir despite challenges and influence of India worldwide.

"But we have been successful and the UN Security Council twice discussed the issue," he said.

He said that President Donald Trump during his meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Davos this week expressed concern on Kashmir and also said that his concern was conveyed to India.

Qureshi also rejected India's insistence that Kashmir can be only resolved by bilateral means, saying that New Delhi was taking unilateral actions to change the status of Kashmir.

India and Pakistan have been at odds after New Delhi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Pakistan reacted strongly to India's decision and downgraded bilateral ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter.

It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Article 370 Kashmir Solidarity Day
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp