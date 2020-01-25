Sri Lankan students in China's Wuhan to be evacuated as coronavirus cases increase

By PTI

COLOMBO: Around 30 Sri Lankans currently staying in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new SARS-like virus, would be evacuated from the city, authorities said on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry said that instructions have been given to the students to protect themselves from the fast-spreading infection.

"Initially, there were around 85 Sri Lankan students in Hubei Province, however, most of them had returned to Sri Lanka for the holidays before the outbreak of Coronavirus," the statement issued by the ministry said.

"In the event of a necessity for evacuation, the Embassy in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Relations in Colombo and other agencies of Government, is making preparations for the students and their family members numbering 30," it added.

The virus which spread from China's Wuhan has so far resulted in 41 deaths, including 39 in central China's Hubei province and one in north-eastern province Heilongjiang, the health commission said.

Additionally, a total of 1,965 suspected cases have also been reported, it said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan health authorities said that at least two people including a Chinese woman were admitted to hospital for suspected coronavirus.

Their blood sample has been sent to the medical research institute for testing, officials said.