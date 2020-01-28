Home World

India summons Pakistan High Commission official, issues demarche over Hindu girl's abduction in Sindh

It asked Pakistan to take immediate measures to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of such despicable and heinous acts to justice.

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission and issued a strong demarche over the abduction of a Hindu girl from her wedding in Sindh province, official sources said.

India also asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and take urgent action for protecting and promoting the security, safety and welfare of its citizens including the minority Hindu community.

"India summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and made a strong demarche against the abduction of a girl from Hindu minority from her marriage ceremony on January 25, with the help of local police in Hala city of Sindh province," an official source said.

India also issued a demarche regarding the desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar, Sindh province, on January 26.

