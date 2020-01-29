Home World

Qatar welcomes US Middle East peace plan, urges changes

The plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its 'undivided' capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians.

Published: 29th January 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

DOHA: Qatar responded cautiously Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, saying it welcomed efforts to broker "longstanding peace" but warned that was unattainable without concessions to the Palestinians.

The plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its "undivided" capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians.

The plan also lets Israel annex West Bank settlements.

Qatar is a supporter of the Palestinian cause and has previously hosted leaders of Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Gaza Strip.

The gas-rich Gulf state has provided millions of dollars in aid to Gaza to fund fuel deliveries to the territory's sole power station and cash handouts to needy families.

ALSO READ: Palestinians reject Trump peace plan, throw in 'dustbin of history'

But Qatar is also a strong ally of the United States. It hosts Washington's largest airbase in the region claiming to have spent $8 billion supporting US operations and pledges to invest $1.8 billion more to upgrade the facility.

"Qatar welcomes all efforts aiming towards a longstanding peace in the occupied Palestinian territories, appreciating the endeavours of the current US administration to find solutions for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

"Qatar reaffirms its commitment for supporting the Palestinian institutions, noting that peace cannot be sustainable if Palestinians rights in their sovereign state...including east Jerusalem, and the right of return are not preserved."

On the flashpoint issue of Jerusalem, Trump said Israel should retain control over the city as its "undivided capital" -- effectively ruling out the possibility it could be split between Israel and the Palestinians.

The plan would also end the so-called "right of return".

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's Middle East plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

Millions of Palestinians or their descendants who fled or were forced out when the Jewish state was created in 1948 would no longer have a case to go back.

Criticising previous US diplomatic efforts as overly vague, Trump said his version was 80 pages long and contained a map depicting the proposed future neighbouring states.

However, the Palestinians angrily rejected the entire plan.

"This conspiracy deal will not pass. Our people will take it to the dustbin of history," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said after Trump unveiled the plan on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Israeli Palestinian peace plan US mideast peace plan US Middle east peace plan Israel
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp