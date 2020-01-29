Home World

US charges Harvard chemistry head with hiding his alleged role in Chinese govt program

US sleuths are investigating hundreds of cases of alleged theft by Chinese scientists working in or visiting the United States.

Published: 29th January 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Harvard University campus

Harvard University campus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: US prosecutors charged a leading academic at Harvard University Tuesday with hiding his alleged role in a Chinese government program that security officials say steals trade secrets.

The arrest of Charles Lieber, the chairman of Harvard's chemistry and chemical biology department, is the latest development in a long-running saga over suspected intellectual property theft.

US sleuths are investigating hundreds of cases of alleged theft by Chinese scientists working in or visiting the United States.

Two other scientists, both Chinese nationals, were also charged Tuesday, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

One is a Boston University science student who prosecutors say failed to inform US immigration that she was a member of China's armed forces, the People's Liberation Army.

The other is a cancer researcher who is accused of trying to smuggle vials containing biological research out of the US in his socks.

Lieber's arrest is unusual because he is not of Chinese descent and is a prominent figure at one of the world's most respected universities.

Prosecutors allege that Lieber was paid $50,000 a month and received more than $1.5 million to set up a lab at Wuhan University of Technology.

They say he lied to investigators about his affiliation with Wuhan University and his involvement in the Chinese government's Thousand Talents Plan.

The program seeks to recruit international experts in scientific research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The US government has described it as a threat to national security, however.

"This is a small sample of China's ongoing campaign to siphon off American know-how and technology for China's gain," Massachusetts prosecutor Andrew Lelling told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harvard University Charles Lieber IP theft china
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp