Home World

Will provide necessary assistance for evacuation of foreign nationals from Wuhan: China

India has made arrangements to evacuate its over 250 nationals, mostly students and professionals, from Hubei province.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Talking of the precautions that one needs to take, Vaibhav Rohatgi, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, said, 'First of all if possible travel to China at this time should be avoided, unless it is very important.'

Talking of the precautions that one needs to take, Vaibhav Rohatgi, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, said, 'First of all if possible travel to China at this time should be avoided, unless it is very important.' (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: As India prepares to airlift its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, China said on Wednesday that it would make all appropriate arrangements and provide necessary assistance if any country "insists" on evacuating its nationals.

Besides India, several other countries including the US, France, Japan, South Korea, are making arrangements to airlift their nationals from central Hubei province and its capital city Wuhan.

The deadly coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China with 25 new fatalities reported from Hubei province, taking the death toll to 132 and the confirmed infection cases to nearly 6,000.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Airlines across globe halt China flights as virus toll hits 132

India has made arrangements to evacuate its over 250 nationals, mostly students and professionals, from Hubei province.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry which is coordinating the evacuation of the foreign nationals told PTI here on Wednesday that China would make appropriate arrangements if any country "insists" on evacuating its nationals.

"China attaches great importance to protecting the lives and health of citizens of all countries in Wuhan, Hubei province, and will continue to take active and effective measures to address their legitimate concerns and demands in a timely manner," the foreign ministry said in response to a question.

"If a country insists on evacuating its citizens in Wuhan, China will make appropriate arrangements and provide necessary assistance and convenience in accordance with international practice and China's relevant provisions on epidemic prevention," the ministry said.

ALSO READ: In 'a game changer for diagnosis' Australian scientists first to grow novel coronavirus outside China

A large number of foreign nationals from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh from the neighbourhood besides African countries were reportedly stranded in Hubei province.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the UN health body "does not recommend the evacuation" of foreign nationals from virus-hit Hubei province as he called on the international community to remain calm.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing, which is coordinating the efforts of the evacuation of the Indian nationals, on Wednesday circulated registration forms and consent notes for the Indians in Wuhan and Hubei province to be filled by them.

WATCH 

The embassy has reportedly compiled a list of Indians to be flown out.

Reports also said an Air India 747 Boeing has been kept ready to fly them back to India.

The embassy has informed the stranded Indians that upon their arrival in India they need to undergo a 14-day quarantine in a designated city, the name of it which has not yet been revealed.

The quarantine was necessary as experts say the incubation period of the new virus was on average three to seven days, with the longest being 14 days.

The Indian embassy has opened three hotlines to help the Indians in Wuhan to cope up with the crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp