Home World

Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

Avast antivirus -- which is being used by hundreds of millions of people around the world -- handed over sensitive personal data to companies.

Published: 30th January 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C.: A shocking report has revealed that the cybersecurity company Avast tracked and sold the web browsing data of its users.

As reported by New York Post, the Avast antivirus -- which is being used by hundreds of millions of people around the world -- handed over sensitive personal data to companies such as Google, Pepsi, Home Depot and McKinsey & Co., through the channel of its subsidiary named Jumpshot.

A joint investigation by Motherboard and PCMag led to this revelation. The data that is being sold even includes the porn search history of the users and the videos that they finally watched.

According to the New York Post, Avast claimed that it sought the prior permission of its users to opt-in to the tracking, and the data thus received was kept anonymous.

However, Motherboard was told by experts that in some cases it "could be possible to deanonymize certain users".

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.

Avast -- which is no stranger to controversies similar to this -- responded by stating that: "implementing an explicit opt-in choice for all new downloads of our AV, and we are now also prompting our existing free users to make an opt-in or opt-out choice, a process which will be completed in February 2020."

The company further said: "seriously the responsibility to balance user privacy with the necessary use of data for our core security products."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antivirus company browsing history Avast
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp