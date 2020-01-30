Home World

Coronavirus: China orders increased food production over price rises

It said feed producers should 'speed up' production to meet demand for animal feed, and slaughterhouses needed to 'increase the effective supply of livestock and poultry products'.

Published: 30th January 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: China ordered its farmers to ramp up food production Thursday following days of rising prices, with agricultural supplies disrupted by a deadly viral outbreak.

The government in Beijing has taken extraordinary steps to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, restricting transport across the country and effectively locking down more than 50 million people in Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease.

But officials said some local initiatives, such as roadblocks to stop travel between provinces, had also obstructed produce supply chains.

"This has caused vegetables and other products to be unable to leave the villages and reach cities, as well as difficulty in replenishing the feed for livestock and poultry in time," the agriculture, transport and public security ministries said in a joint statement.

It said feed producers should "speed up" production to meet demand for animal feed, and slaughterhouses needed to "increase the effective supply of livestock and poultry products".

The notice came as the China Shouguang vegetable price index, a daily benchmark of national produce costs, surged to its highest level in almost four years, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Food prices were already under pressure after African swine fever raced through the country's pig herds, pushing up pork prices by 97 percent on-year in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Coronavirus
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp