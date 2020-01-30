Home World

Italy to airlift its citizens from China's Coronavirus hit Wuhan

Specialist medical personnel, nurses and medical equipment will be on board the direct flight to Wuhan to ensure the Italians are transported back to Italy 'safely', the statement said.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

The previously unknown, pneumonia-like virus has killed at least 132 people. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ROME: The Italian government is organising a flight to the Chinese city of Wuhan - epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak - to repatriate Italians stranded there, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The aircraft, operated by the Interforce Summit Operations Command, will depart from Italy on Thursday once the flight receives "the necessary Chinese authorisations" said the statement.

ALSO READ | Got call from Embassy, might be evacuated soon: Indian student in Wuhan Uni amid Coronavirus scare

Specialist medical personnel, nurses and medical equipment will be on board the direct flight to Wuhan to ensure the Italians are transported back to Italy "safely", the statement said.

Upon their arrival in Italy, the Italian citizens airlifted from Wuhan "will follow a health protocol defined by the Ministry of Health," the statement added.

The flight is being organised by the Italian Foreign Ministry's crisis unit, in close coordination with the Defence and Health ministries and Italy's National Institute for Infectious Diseases 'Lazzaro Spallanzani', according to the statement.

The previously unknown, pneumonia-like virus has killed at least 132 people, infected thousands in China since mid-December and cases have been confirmed in 18 places outside China.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Wuhan City
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp