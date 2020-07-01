COVID-19: Bangladesh extends restriction measures till August 3

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh has extended restrictions imposed on public activities and movement across the country until August 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the country rose to 1,45,483 and the death toll reached 1,847.

The government announced the decision as the existing nationwide restriction measures expired on Tuesday evening, the Daily Star reported.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification, mentioning "the restriction will continue from July 1 to August 3. Weekly holidays will also be under the purview of the restrictions."

Without urgent need, necessary purchasing or selling of items including medicines, medical services and movement towards workplaces, no one will be allowed to go outside home from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am during that period, said the notification which contains an 11-point directive.

Everyone must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and health guidelines outside home, the notification said, adding that violators will face legal actions.

Markets, shops and shopping malls must be closed within 7:00 pm while hand-washing facilities, sanitisers, vehicle disinfecting services must be ensured at entries of shopping malls.

Movement of vehicle (trucks, lorries and cargo vessels) engaged in transporting commodities through highways and river routes will continue following health guidelines issued by Health Services Division.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, arrangement of cattle markets will be allowed but health guidelines issued by the government must be followed strictly.

Public transport, passenger vessels, trains and airplanes could operate their services on a limited scale with a limited number of passengers in approved regions.

However, maintenance of health guidelines, including use of protective masks, as announced by the Health Services Division must be ensured all times.

No educational institution would be allowed to remain open during the restriction. However, online courses or distance learning courses will continue and institutes can carry on administrative activities.

Rallies, meetings, mass gathering and any functions will remain suspended during the restriction while the people could offer their prayers at mosques and other places of worship maintaining the guidelines issued by the religious affairs ministry and the health guidelines.

To contain the spread of the deadly virus, zoning system like red, yellow and green zones will be implemented while city corporations will be responsible for overall implementation of the region-based restriction activities in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The health authorities on Tuesday reported 64 more COVID-19 deaths, the highest in a single day, and 3,682 new cases of infection.

The death toll has now reached 1,847 and total cases jumped to 145,483.

The previous highest single-day death toll of 53 was reported on June 16 while a record 4,014 infections were registered on Monday.