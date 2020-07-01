STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spain and Portugal reopen their shared border

The easing of traffic restrictions between the two countries will be a relief for traders.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Spain-portugal border

Spanish Civil Guard officers stand guard in a checkpoint at the Spanish-Portuguese border. (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

ELVAS (PORTUGAL): Spain and Portugal on Wednesday reopened their shared border, which has been closed since March 16 as Lisbon sought to protect itself from new cases that were exploding across Spain. 

With its only land border closed for more than three months, Portugal has weathered the epidemic better than its neighbour -- 1,576 deaths from 42,141 cases compared with Spain's 28,355 deaths from almost 250,000 cases. 

But both countries are struggling with fresh outbreaks since the lockdown ended.

On Wednesday, Lisbon reimposed a partial lockdown, ordering some 700,000 people in several impoverished neighbourhoods in the north of the capital to stay at home. 

In these areas, residents were never properly able to respect the initial lockdown, many having to work and take public transport, local organisations have said. 

Meanwhile, Spanish regions are closely watching around 50 separate outbreaks, which in most cases are limited to just a handful of people. 

A reopening ceremony was presided over by King Felipe VI and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, accompanied by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, all wearing masks. 

After hearing both national anthems played by a string quartet, they spent a few minutes walking around Badajoz in Spain before attending a similar ceremony on the Portuguese side in Elvas.

The easing of traffic restrictions between the two countries will be a relief for traders, particularly in Portugal, while Spanish visitors will resume their habitual shopping trips and visits to the beaches of the Algarve. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Spain-Portugal border COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp