Russia ready to strengthen strategic partnership with India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday reiterated his nation's commitment to further strengthen the "special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in all spheres".

Putin gave his assurance during the telephonic conversation with Modi who called him to congratulate on the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia, said a statement issued from Prime Minister's Office.

During conversation, both leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the Covid-19 global pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer Indo-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

They agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral Summit to be held in India later this year.

The Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral Summit and also recalled the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24 this year as a symbol of abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Russia.

President Putin thanked the Prime Minister for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres.

Conversation between the two top nation heads is significant in the backdrop of the recent stand-off between the soldiers of Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).