STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia ready to strengthen strategic partnership with India

They agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral Summit to be held in India later this year.

Published: 02nd July 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ( Photo | AP )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday reiterated his nation's commitment to further strengthen the "special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in all spheres".

Putin gave his assurance during the telephonic conversation with Modi who called him to congratulate on the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia, said a statement issued from Prime Minister's Office.

During conversation, both leaders took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the Covid-19 global pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer Indo-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world.

ALSO READ: 78 per cent of voters back extending Putin's rule in Russia till 2036

They agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral Summit to be held in India later this year.

The Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral Summit and also recalled the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24 this year as a symbol of abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Russia.

President Putin thanked the Prime Minister for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres.

Conversation between the two top nation heads is significant in the backdrop of the recent stand-off between the soldiers of Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin India Russia China
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp