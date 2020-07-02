STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Swine flu virus 'G4' with 'pandemic potential' not new, under surveillance: WHO

'G4', The Eurasian avian-like H1N1 swine influenza virus has 'been under surveillance by Chinese authorities and by the global influenza surveillance network around the world and WHO'.

Published: 02nd July 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Blood Samples

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GENEVA: A World Health Organization (WHO) expert said that the recently publicized swine flu in China was not new and that it's under close surveillance.

"It's important, I think, to reassure people that this is not a new virus -- this is a virus that is under surveillance," Xinhua news agency quoted Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, as saying at a press conference here on Wednesday.

"This is a finding from surveillance that's been carried out over many years."

The Eurasian avian-like H1N1 swine influenza virus has "been under surveillance by Chinese authorities and by the global influenza surveillance network around the world, and the WHO collaborating centres", Ryan said.

ALSO READ | Amid COVID-19 pandemic, discovery of new swine flu virus 'G4' worries scientists

"It's been under surveillance since 2011 and in fact, the most recent publication is a publication of all of that surveillance data over that time and obviously reporting both on the evolution of this virus within the swine population but also in terms of occupational exposures to workers over that time," he explained.

A team of Chinese researchers had examined influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 to 2018 and found the variant genotype 4 Eurasian avian-like H1N1 virus (G4 EA H1N1), according to a study recently published by the US journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

"We constantly need to stay on the alert. We need to continue to carry out very very good surveillance on this G4 genotype and we expect that will continue in the coming months and years," Ryan emphasized.

"It's very important work ... carried out in collaboration with the WHO collaborating centre at China CDC, the other collaborating centres around the world, including the WHO collaborating center for influenza at (US) CDC in Atlanta, and again shows the vital importance of the global influenza surveillance and response system," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G4 G4 swine flu virus COVID 19 Coronavirus WHO
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp