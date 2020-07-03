EAM Jaishankar to headline India Global Week summit in UK

By PTI

LONDON: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will headline an India Global Week summit on the vision for a post-pandemic world next week, pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation.

Themed #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, the three-day conference between July 9 and 11 will offer a virtual platform to explore business, strategic and cultural opportunities that India has to offer the world and deliberate on the challenges faced globally beyond COVID-19.

Organised by UK-based media house India Inc.

Group, the webinar will include sessions on Geopolitics, Business, Arts & Culture, Emerging Technologies, Banking and Finance, Pharma, Defence and Security, Social Impact and the impact of the Indian Diaspora.

It will also feature country-specific sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK.

"As we emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, let us direct our energies towards understanding challenges and making informed decisions to rebuild in the post-pandemic world," said Manoj Ladwa, Founder & CEO of India Inc. Group, the organisers of the annual conference, being held virtually in the coronavirus lockdown scenario.

"In these three days, we will not only look towards building optimism but also charting a course of action that India can take in concert with global economies to revive and rebuild for a better and brighter future," he said.

Besides Jaishankar, Railways and Commerce & Industry minister Piyush Goyal, recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin and author-politician Shashi Tharoor will be connecting from India.

The nearly 250-speaker line-up also includes the likes of Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh as well as Art of Living Foundation's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar across a diverse range of 75 sessions, expected to attract around 5,000 global participants.