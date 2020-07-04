STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Monkeys infected with coronavirus develop short-term immunity

Six rhesus macaques were infected in their trachea with a dose of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Published: 04th July 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

MONKEY

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WASHINGTON: Test monkeys infected with the novel coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic were protected from reinfection for up to 28 days later, a Chinese study out on Thursday in the journal Science said. While the monkeys displayed initial immunity, it’s unclear how long such immunity will last in humans — it will be necessary to wait months, or even years, to know if the millions of people infected at the start of the pandemic are protected from re-infection.

Scientists from Peking Union Medical College performed an experiment on rhesus macaques, often used because of their similarities to humans, to find out if they have a short-term immunity to the virus. Six rhesus macaques were infected in their trachea with a dose of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They developed mild to moderate symptoms and took about two weeks to recover.

Twenty-eight days after the first infection, four of the six monkeys received another dose of virus, but this time, despite a brief rise in temperature, they showed no sign of reinfection, the study authors wrote. By taking frequent samples the researchers discovered that the peak viral load was reached three days after the monkeys were infected. The monkeys showed a stronger immune response after the first infection, producing more so-called neutralising antibodies which may have protected them against short-term reinfection, the scientists wrote in the study.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp