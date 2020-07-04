New York state reports 918 new COVID-19 cases, first time since June 12

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

It's the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.

'The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 per cent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here,' the Democratic governor said in a news release.

He added, 'I cannot repeat enough that our actions today -- those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state's guidelines -- will determine which direction these numbers go.'

