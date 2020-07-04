STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New York state reports 918 new COVID-19 cases, first time since June 12

It's the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.

A man wearing bunny ears and face mask records stands in front of the Saint Patrick Cathedral on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in New York City.

A man wearing bunny ears and face mask in New York City. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

'The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 per cent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here,' the Democratic governor said in a news release.

He added, 'I cannot repeat enough that our actions today -- those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state's guidelines -- will determine which direction these numbers go.'

