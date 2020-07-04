STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

North Korea says it has 'no immediate plans' for nuclear talks with US

Some analysts believe North Korea would avoid serious negotiations with the United States at least until the November presidential election as there's a chance U.S leadership could change.

Published: 04th July 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with US President Donald Trump north of the Military Demarcation Line. (Photo | AFP)

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with US President Donald Trump north of the Military Demarcation Line. (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday reiterated it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as 'hostile' polices toward Pyongyang.

The statement by North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui came days after President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, told reporters that Trump might seek another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as an 'October surprise' ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Kim and Trump have met three times since embarking on their high-stakes nuclear diplomacy in 2018, but negotiations have faltered since their second summit in February last year in Vietnam, where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capability.

Kim entered 2020 vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of 'gangster-like' U.S. sanctions and pressure.

Choe's statement followed a series of similar declarations by the North that it would no longer gift Trump with high-profile meetings he could boast of as his foreign policy achievements unless it gets something substantial in return.

'Is it possible to hold dialogue or have any dealings with the US which persists in the hostile policy toward the DPRK in disregard of the agreements already made at the past summit?' Choe said, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

'We do not feel any need to sit face-to-face with the U.S., as it does not consider the DPRK-U.S. dialogue as nothing more than a tool for grappling its political crisis,' she said.

Some analysts believe North Korea would avoid serious negotiations with the United States at least until the November presidential election as there's a chance U.S. leadership could change.

The North in recent months have also been ramping up pressure against South Korea, blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory and threatening to abandon a bilateral military agreement aimed at reduce tensions.

It follows months of frustration over Seoul's unwillingness to defy U.S-led sanctions and restart joint economic projects that would breathe life into the North's broken economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
USA Donald Trump North Korea Pyongyang
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp