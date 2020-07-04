STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reports 3,387 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government said it would reopen four border checkpoints with Iran from Sunday to facilitate the movement of goods.

Published: 04th July 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,387 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 225,283 and the death toll to 4,619, according to official figures on Saturday.

Most coronavirus cases have been reported from Sindh with 90,721 cases, followed by Punjab with 80,297 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 27,506 cases, Islamabad 13,292 cases, Balochistan 10,717 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,536 cases and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,214 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3,387 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths were reported in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

During the same period, 11,469 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

So far, 1,25,094 patients have recovered from the virus in Pakistan, it said.

The NCOC said 2,460 patients were in critical condition.

In the last 24 hours, 22,050 tests to detect coronavirus have been conducted, taking the total number of tests to 1,372,825.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi quarantines himself after testing positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government said it would reopen four border checkpoints with Iran from Sunday to facilitate the movement of goods.

The border was sealed earlier in the year after the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

Last month, a phased reopening of the border had begun.

In a notification, the Ministry of Interior said the crossings at Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi will be opened.

The decision was taken after Minister for Planning and NCOC chief Asad Umar said the infection spread was slowing.

'The border posts will remain open seven days a week from morning to evening only for trade as per mutually agreed understanding between both the countries,' it said.

According to the notification, there will be no limit to truck movement if COVID-19 standard operating procedures are followed.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Death Toll Coronavirus in Pakistan
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp